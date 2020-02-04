Temperature drops have some Gem Show sellers concerned

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The drop in temperatures has some Gem Show sellers concerned it will mean a drop in sales.
Alex Russell is a manager for TMC International, a seller at the 2020 Gem Show. Their tent is located next to the Red Lion near Congress and I-10 and is purely outside.
"People come here for warm weather, so when the weather’s not warm it’s less crowds, less people willing to sit in the shade," said Russell.
Under their tents it’s all about placement.
"A lot of the thinner slabs are kind of a giant sale so we have to align them, so they don’t catch wind. We have to tie down the flaps so that it doesn’t become a giant tunnel.”
Russell and T.M.C. have to work hard to keep everything in place since items cost upwards of $1,000. And that's only the small geodes.
"The few pieces that are flimsy---we have to be more careful with," said Russell.
This quick change in the weather means a quick change of clothes for shopper Elizabeth Rollins.
"The wind is bone chilling. I have an insulated t-shirt and I have jeans on and my snow boots on and I have a sweater I’ve only had to wear twice before because it’s thermal.”
Rollins didn’t expect to be bundled up when she booked part of here honeymoon trip to Southern Arizona. She's thankful she did pack a few warmer items especially Monday, as she tried to see it all, but at a little quicker pace.
"We traveled here all the way from Hawaii and we own a crystal store and a jewelry company so we just have to make it through and find a way to stay warm.”
It’s a temperature drop no one had on their radar.
All that’s left to do is bundle up, batten down the hatches, and wait out the weather.
“It’s about all you can do. If it’s cold and cold. We all want it to be 75 again so if we all work together with a 75 mindset, maybe it will happen,” said Russell.
