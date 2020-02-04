Up to $1,500 reward offered in poaching of doe found in Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information on the unlawful killing of a white-tailed deer doe found dead late last month in Benson.
The fresh, partial remains were found off Interstate 10 in January. Edible portions of the deer were taken and the rest discarded.
“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for the state’s most precious resource, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “Although there was an archery deer season ongoing, the taking of female deer is illegal. In addition, the remains were blatantly dumped in a very public place.”
The maximum penalty for the crime of illegally taking wildlife is six months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also apply.
Those with information about the case are urged to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #20-000198, anonymously if need be.
