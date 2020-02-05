ACTION DAY: Cold temperatures linger until Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Wednesday night-Thursday morning, Feb. 5-6, because of cold temperatures in the forecast.
The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday for much of Pima County and southeastern Pinal County. Tucson’s low temperature is expected to fall to 29 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Freeze warning in effect. Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 20s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy. Breezy.
MONDAY: 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.
TUESDAY: 40 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
