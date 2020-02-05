Brooke’s Bargains: Gem Show Savings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the “gem” of Tucson - literally and figuratively! The Tucson Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Showcase draws hundreds of thousands from around the world to find one of a kind pieces — and, of course, deals!
Brooke’s Bargains checked with the International Gem Society and show regulars and experts to find your best bets for saving at the show.
First, cash is king. Not only will some vendors not accept credit cards - but you may get a better price paying cash.
Next, do some research and make a list. With gems, not everything is as it seems. Sometimes, the size of the crystals, not the gem's total size or brilliance, can make it worth more.
Know what you’re looking for walking in, and you’ll save a lot of time by asking for that item by name. Don’t do it all in one day. You’ll be able to compare price and quality better when you go back.
Remember, this is the Gem, Mineral, and Fossil show — not to mention, all the jewelry, beads, and home decor. The dozens of different locations have different themes, so choose and plan carefully before you go.
Yes, you can haggle. However, you’ll be most successful if you’re purchasing multiple items from one dealer.
Also, there are more deals to be had either at the beginning of the show, or toward the end, when vendors are starting to think about packing all of those rocks back up again. The last day is when you can really find bargains. Some of the best deals are found at out-of-the-way shows.
And if you’re worried about parking - remember, the GemRide is free.
