Driver mistakes gas for brakes, drives into laundromat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A car crashed into a laundromat when the driver mistook the gas pedal for the breaks on Tuesday evening.
Tucson Police responded to Rincon Cleaners on Broadway on the report of a Nissan Sentra crashing into the building at 8:20 p.m.
Authorities say the driver mistook the accelerator for the breaks, drove over the parking block and through the glass wall. The vehicle was stopped by a row of washers.
Police say the driver showed no signs or symptoms of impairment.
