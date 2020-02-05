Driver mistakes gas for brakes, drives into laundromat

February 5, 2020 at 1:28 PM MST - Updated February 5 at 1:41 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A car crashed into a laundromat when the driver mistook the gas pedal for the breaks on Tuesday evening.

Tucson Police responded to Rincon Cleaners on Broadway on the report of a Nissan Sentra crashing into the building at 8:20 p.m.

Authorities say the driver mistook the accelerator for the breaks, drove over the parking block and through the glass wall. The vehicle was stopped by a row of washers.

Police say the driver showed no signs or symptoms of impairment.

