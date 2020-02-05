Final defendant extradited to face charges in Border Patrol agent murder case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jesus Rosario Favela-Astorga, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Border Patrol Agent, Brian Terry, was arraigned on Monday, Feb. 3 in federal district court.
Mexican authorities arrested Favela-Astorga in Oct. 2017 based on a provisional arrest warrant issued at the request of the United States. Mexico extradited him to the United States on Jan. 31, 2020.
Favela-Astorga is one of seven defendants charged in this case. Defendants Ivan Soto-Barraza and Jesus Lionel Sanchez-Meza were arrested in Mexico and subsequently extradited to the United States in 2014. A jury convicted them of first degree murder and other offenses in Oct. 2015. The court sentenced them both to life in prison.
Mexican authorities arrested Defendant Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes and subsequently extradited him to the United States in 2018. A jury convicted him of first degree murder and other offenses in Feb. 2019. The court sentenced him to life in prison.
Defendants Manuel Osorio-Arellanes and Rosario Rafael Burboa-Alvarez pleaded guilty to first degree murder. The court sentenced Manuel Osorio-Arellanes to 360 months in prison, and Burboa-Alvarez to 324 months in prison.
Defendant Rito Osorio-Arellanes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and was sentenced to 96 months in prison.
