FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold for the next couple of days but the weekend is looking bright!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong upper level trough is pushing through the western portion of the US which is bringing us very cold temps! Freeze Warning in effect for Tuesday morning and a Hard Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s for Tuesday and Wednseday. Luckily, the cold temps move out leaving us with another picture perfect weekend!