Tucson man charged for threatening to kill Rep. Adam Schiff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was indicted by a federal grand jury late last year for threatening to rape and kill Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), according to newly released court documents.
The indictment claims that Jan Peter Meister, 52, left a threatening message on Schiff’s Washington District Office voicemail on Oct. 1, 2019. Outlined the Oct. 23 indictment, Meister said multiple times in the voicemail that he wanted to rape and kill the congressman, who is the Democrat leading the impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Meister was arrested two days later.
During a pre-arrest interview with investigators on Oct. 3, Meister said he didn’t remember making the call and denied owning any weapons except for hunting rifle he said he never used before. However, investigators discovered he had an extensive criminal record and a collection of firearms — including multiple loaded rifles and handguns as well as a surplus of ammunition — throughout his home.
Though Meister told investigators that the armory found in his home belonged to his wife, Meister’s criminal record — which includes charges for rape, assault, disorderly conduct and multiple DUIs — prohibits him from owning or obtaining a weapon, according to court documents.
Investigators believe Meister’s phone call was fueled by alcohol and disdain for the Democratic Party.
When he was arrested at 7 a.m. Oct. 25, 2019, officers said he smelled of alcohol and continually cursed at them while they transported him to a detention center, according to court documents.
In a pre-arrest interview, Meister apologized for making the call, telling investigators that he it was “out of character” for him. Agents explained that Meister was likely enraged by something he saw on Fox News, a station he views frequently. Meister told agents he strongly dislikes the Democratic Part and “feels they are to blame for the country’s political issues,” according to court documents.
Agents said he likely searched for Schiff’s office number on Google to make the call. He told investigators he didn’t have any plans to act on the threats he made in the call.
