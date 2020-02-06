FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We’re on our way up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong upper level trough is pushing through the western portion of the US which is bringing us very cold temps! Hard Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Luckily, the cold temps move out leaving us with another picture perfect weekend! Enjoy it, because another system will drop down early next week bringing us cooler temps and precip chances!