FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We’re on our way up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong upper level trough is pushing through the western portion of the US which is bringing us very cold temps! Hard Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Luckily, the cold temps move out leaving us with another picture perfect weekend! Enjoy it, because another system will drop down early next week bringing us cooler temps and precip chances!
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Windy.
MONDAY: 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers. Skies clearing with highs in the low 60s. Windy.
