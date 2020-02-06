Gospel Rescue Mission volunteers feel the warmth of giving back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As cold evenings roll in, a local nonprofit is working to lessen the chill by handing out warm clothing and groceries to those in need.
Volunteers at the Gospel Rescue Mission said they’re feeling the warmth of giving back.
Cesar Esqueda has been a volunteer with the organization for the past seven months, typically spending five days a week there.
“I have liver cancer,” Esqueda said. “So instead of me being home, I’d rather come out and help the community.”
He said volunteering is a treatment all in its own.
“I’ve been doing real, real good, staying healthy and keeping busy,” he said.
The Gospel Rescue Mission Community Ministries offers free food boxes, personal hygiene packages, baby supplies, dog or cat food, clothing, furniture and household items at 326 W. 28th St. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s a blessing to help everyone here,” Ralph Medivil, another Gospel Rescue Mission volunteer, said. “To be honest, it just puts a smile on our face that we can help somebody.”
Nearly 70 people received donations Wednesday. During colder temperatures, volunteers said they see an increased need for warm supplies.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.