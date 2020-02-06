Man arrested after stabbing Superior Police Department sergeant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Superior Police Department arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he stabbed a police sergeant.
The department arrested 29-year-old Xavier Padilla at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 shortly after he stabbed a police sergeant during an altercation, according to a SPD news release.
Padilla was wanted for a previous call and a felony arrest warrant, according to the release. While the responding sergeant apprehended Padilla, an altercation ensued and Padilla stabbed the sergeant in the thigh, narrowly missing his femoral artery.
Deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office were in the area and helped arrest Padilla, who was taken in to custody and booked into the Pinal County Jail without further incident for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sheriff’s office will take over the investigation, the release stated.
The injured sergeant, who is a four-year veteran with SPD, was taken to a local hospital to recover from his wounds.
