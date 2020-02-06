Midtown collision leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a collision that left one person in the hospital Thursday afternoon.
Officer Francisco Magos, a public information officer with TPD, said in an email an adult was hit near the intersection of Fort Lowell Road and Oracle Road at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 6, 2020. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Magos said the driver stayed at the scene.
The roadway surrounding the collision was closed for investigators but has since been reopened.
