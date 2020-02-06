Tucson police investigate midtown armed robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a woman involved in an armed robbery that happened near the intersection of Fort Lowell Road and Mountain Avenue early Wednesday evening.
Officer Francisco Magos, a public information officer with the Tucson Police Department, said in an email that a woman robbed a Quik Mart, located at 1250 E. Fort Lowell Road, at knife point just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
No one was hurt and police do not have anyone in custody.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
