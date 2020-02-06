Tucson police investigate midtown armed robbery

Police say a woman robbed a convenience store located near the intersection of Fort Lowell Road and Mountain Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. There were no injuries reported. (Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM MST - Updated February 5 at 6:04 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a woman involved in an armed robbery that happened near the intersection of Fort Lowell Road and Mountain Avenue early Wednesday evening.

Officer Francisco Magos, a public information officer with the Tucson Police Department, said in an email that a woman robbed a Quik Mart, located at 1250 E. Fort Lowell Road, at knife point just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was hurt and police do not have anyone in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

