Tucson police, PACC find at least 15 cats hoarded in home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center and the Tucson Police Department intervened in an animal hoarding case Thursday afternoon.
TPD officers served a search warrant for the well-being of the animals at the condemned home near the intersection of Swan Rd. and Pima St.
The call came in around 12 p.m. and when officers arrived, they found at least 15 cats, according to information from Officer John Taylor.
PACC and the TPD stepped in because the homeowner didn’t have a place to put the animals. Taylor said the animals will be taken to PACC.
