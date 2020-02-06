Tucson residents react to President Trump’s State of the Union address

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump addressed the nation in the annual State of the Union address Tuesday night. In his speech, he touched on policies from health care, immigration and school choice, but in Tucson, many didn’t remember the topics.
It wasn’t the policy that ripped headlines Wednesday, it was the interactions between the speaker and the president. Both sides had egos on full display, from missed handshakes to presidential brags, to constant head shakes from Pelosi.
“He was a braggart, and he wasn’t presidential,” said Daniel Arthur, a Tucsonan who watched the speech.
But, many in Tucson had opinions about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up a copy of Trump’s speech.
“I think it was a disgrace what Nancy Pelosi did at the end by ripping up the president’s speech,” said Tucson resident Kirk Harris.
Still, many didn’t even watch the speech because they say, they’re just over politics and feel deflated.
“I had to turn it off in 20 minutes,” Arthur said.
