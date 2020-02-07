Crash in I-19 median results in fatality

Two-vehicle collision was 3 kilometers from earlier truck crash

Crash in I-19 median results in fatality
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one person died in a crash near Sahuarita on Feb. 7. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 7, 2020 at 12:15 PM MST - Updated February 7 at 12:15 PM

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a crash in the median of I-19 on Friday, Feb. 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. near KM 78 just north of a truck crash that happened earlier in the morning.

The truck crash caused a major backup in southbound lanes, but investigators are not yet saying if the later crash is a result of the traffic backup.

In the second crash, two vehicles collided in the median.

The scene of the second crash was cleared by 10:15 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.