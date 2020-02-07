Crash in I-19 median results in fatality

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a crash in the median of I-19 on Friday, Feb. 7.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. near KM 78 just north of a truck crash that happened earlier in the morning.
The truck crash caused a major backup in southbound lanes, but investigators are not yet saying if the later crash is a result of the traffic backup.
In the second crash, two vehicles collided in the median.
The scene of the second crash was cleared by 10:15 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.