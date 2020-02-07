Elderly man fighting for life following fire on west side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An elderly Tucson man is fighting for his life following a fire on the west side early Friday, Feb. 7.
The Tucson Fire Department said crews were called out to a home in the 1200 block of West Florence around 7:17 a.m.
Firefighters found and quickly contained a blaze in the kitchen.
During a search of the home, crews found an unconscious elderly man. The victim, who is in his 70s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The TFD said 13 units and 28 firefighters responded to the fire and it took only 11 minutes to get the blaze under control.
No firefighters or medical personnel were injured during the call and the cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.