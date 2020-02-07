FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend before big changes next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The strong upper level trough that brought us those chilly chilly temperatures is finally moving out! Expect daytime highs to steadily warm into the 70s through the weekend! Enjoy it, because another system will drop down early next week bringing us cooler temps and rain/snow chances!
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Clouds build in with highs in the low 70s. Windy.
MONDAY: 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.
TUESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Skies clear with highs in the mid 60s.
