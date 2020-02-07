Former bishop’s home to transform into special needs facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A home belonging to a former Catholic bishop will be converted into a group home for adults with special needs.
The home, originally constructed for the Diocese of Tucson under Bishop Francis J. Green, is a 1960s territorial-style home located on east 22nd Street, according to a news release from the diocese. It will be taken over, renovated and run by the local chapter of Catholic Community Services for its existing clients.
Renovations are expected to finish with in the next few months and are made possible through a grant from the St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation, according to the release.
