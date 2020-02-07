Hearing Loss: Separating Facts from Fiction

Studies by the Better Hearing Institute show that only 14% of physicians routinely screen for hearing loss during a physical. Like vision checks and teeth cleanings, and of course physical checkups, hearing tests are your best chance at assessing your hearing health needs before issues, if any, start to impede on your quality of life. Hearing loss may happen so gradually that you may not even be aware that you have a measurable loss until your family, colleagues or friends say something. As with the rest of your body, proactive care is the best kind of care.