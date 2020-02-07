Non-profit helps inmates prepare for the future with free tattoo removal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For many people, getting a tattoo marks a big life moment.
It’s a way to root for a favorite sports team or share a piece of artwork.
For some inmates at the Pinal County Jail, tattoos are a permanent reminder of the decisions they made that led them behind bars.
“It brings up bad memories for me, so I’m trying to put the old me behind me and move forward," said inmate Adeline Garcia.
“I grew up in gangs. Went to prison, transferred as an adult when I was 14. Stayed in prison until I was 36 and I was involved in gangs in prison," said inmate Roy Clark. “I did 22 years out of a 25-year sentence. I went home, I was addicted to drugs and my drug habits is why I came back to jail."
Clark used to see that, his past, when he looked in the mirror. Small numbers by his eye and symbols on his hands represented his gang-affiliation.
Until a team of volunteers with Soul Survivor, Ink. started stopping by twice a month.
“They are made from various things. Chess pieces that were burnt down, there’s various things that they use to put ink in and sometimes it’s difficult to get that so-called ink out," said Soul Survivor, Ink founder Gina Jernukian.
The non-profit is focused on helping survivors of human trafficking and gang affiliations “heal from the pain of their past” through “branding” tattoo lightening and removal.
Jernukian, a permanent make-up artist by trade, said the partnership started after a meeting with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office last year. She believes the PCSO is the law enforcement agency in the state to offer the service to county inmates.
You won’t see any lasers or chemicals, but a team of volunteers using a tool that transmits light.
“It feels like touching a hot light bulb," Clark said.
A few seconds of pain, if that, helps the past fade away.
“They don’t want to walk around with this marking on them, because they are not that same person anymore," Jernukian said.
The team only works on tattoos on inmates hands, neck and face. It’s the places a potential new boss would see first and possibly pass judgment.
“They have to explain away all the tattoos on their face, hands, neck to an employer, to a family member, to a grandchild," said Deputy Chief Matthew Hedrick with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. “When it’s gone, they don’t have to talk about that. They can talk about what they want to do and what they are doing right now.”
For Clark, his hands will no longer tell the story of where he’s been.
“To shake someone’s hand and not have that automatic, ‘oh he’s been in jail’ or ‘he’s gang-related,'" Clark said. “I’ll be happy to hold my son and not see the reminder of my past.”
For the inmates chosen to participate in the free program, the blisters mark a new beginning. Jernukian said the light absorbs the ink and a scab will form, eventually falling off and taking the ink with it.
“It’s life changing," Clark said. "It’s a blessing, you know.”
Hedrick said removal program is funded through inmate welfare services, which is the money inmates spend on things like the telephones, tablets or at the commissary.
The non-profit and sheriff’s office says hundreds of tattoos have already been removed. Jernukian shared one inmate had his sentence reduced by a judge who saw that he was participating in the program.
