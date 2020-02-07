Pima County Sheriff’s Department responds to collision near Ina, Shannon Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a collision near the intersection of Ina Road and Shannon Road.
Deputy James Allerton, a public information officer with PCSD, said the two-vehicle collision is blocking traffic in all directions. No injuries have been reported.
Allerton said deputies expect the roadway to be blocked for an extended period and motorists should avoid the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
