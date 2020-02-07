READ: Environmental impact statement for project that could bring F-35s to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson residents will soon get a chance to learn more about plans that could bring an squadron of F-35 fighters to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
The Air Force will host a public hearing next month on a draft environmental impact statement on the possible move.
D-M is one of four bases being considered.
The others are Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base in Texas (the Air Force’s preferred choice), Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
If the F-35s come, they would replace some existing A-10 Thunderbolts.
You can also review the EIS at the following libraries:
- Eckstrom-Columbus Branch (4350 East 22nd Street, Tucson)
- Murphy-Wilmont (540 North Wilmot Road, Tucson)
- Joel D. Valdez Main (101 North Stone Avenue, Tucson)
- Quincie Douglas (1585 East 36th Street, Tucson)
- El Pueblo (101 West Irvington Road, Tucson)
- Sierra Vista Public (2600 East Tacoma Street, Sierra Vista, AZ)
- Yuma County Main (2951 South 21st Drive, Yuma, AZ)
- Douglas Public (1585 East 36th Street, Douglas, AZ)
- Salazar-Ajo Library (15 West Plaza #179, Ajo, AZ).
There’s will be a public hearing at Tucson Convention Center starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
