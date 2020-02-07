READ: Environmental impact statement for project that could bring F-35s to Tucson

F-35s may soon take over the Tucson skies. (Source: U.S. Air Force)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 7, 2020 at 3:48 PM MST - Updated February 7 at 3:48 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson residents will soon get a chance to learn more about plans that could bring an squadron of F-35 fighters to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The Air Force will host a public hearing next month on a draft environmental impact statement on the possible move.

D-M is one of four bases being considered.

The others are Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base in Texas (the Air Force’s preferred choice), Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

If the F-35s come, they would replace some existing A-10 Thunderbolts.

The environment impact statement is available for review HERE and residents can make comment online HERE.

You can also review the EIS at the following libraries:

There’s will be a public hearing at Tucson Convention Center starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.

