RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Seafood spot cited for what you don’t see in the kitchen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular place for seafood in Tucson was cited for what employees weren’t doing in the kitchen.
Mariscos Chihuahua on Irvington Road near South 12th Avenue was cited by a health inspector earlier this month.
According to report from the Pima County Health Department, an employee wasn’t wearing a glove while putting what sounds like a salad - lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers - on a plate.
The inspector noted that another employee didn’t wash their hands between handling raw food and ready-to-eat food. Even though that employee changed gloves, which is required when handling raw meat, seafood, or eggs to handling ready-to-eat foods, they missed a required step.
To avoid cross-contamination, food handlers must wash hands thoroughly before putting on gloves and when changing to a new pair.
As stated in the report, “changing gloves does not replace hand washing."
The southside restaurant was also cited for a rusted shelving unit and for not keeping a seafood broth cool enough.
The restaurant corrected several violations at the time of the inspection, but the health department still handed it a satisfactory rating.
One a scale of one to five, with one being “excellent” and five being “probation,” Mariscos Chihuahua is on file right in the middle, at a three.
As for the restaurants doing it right, here are a few spots around Tucson that earned an “excellent” rating in January:
- Wendy’s #413: 3535 E. Irvington
- Snow Mountain Creamery: 13905 N. Sandario
- BurgerRito: Parked all around Tucson
To check reports for restaurants, school campuses, campgrounds and lodging in Pima County, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.