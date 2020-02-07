Suspect at large following chase, crash in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are searching for at least one suspect who fled from authorities in midtown late Thursday night.
Deputy James Allerton, a public information officer with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said investigators are canvassing the area near the intersection of Stone Avenue and Prince Road for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop. Allerton said deputies were involved in a car pursuit that resulted in a crash in the area at around 7:30 p.m. The suspect took off shortly after.
It’s unclear who crashed or if anyone was hurt. There is not a clear description of the suspect at this time.
Motorists should consider taking alternate routes or expect long delays in the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
