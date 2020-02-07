Taste This, Tucson: Biting into a little slice of heaven

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s been a lot of buzz lately around a new restaurant known as Slice & Ice.
Located on West Grant Road, we decided to drive down and give this new place a try.
Slice & Ice serves pizzas, hot sandwiches, french fries and Italian ice.
We met with the owner, Edmund Irving, who told us he wanted to create a concept where people could grab lunch at an affordable price. That’s when he created the snack box.
The snack box includes half of a pizza and french fries for only $6. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a tasty meal or on the go.
All of Slice & Ice’s pizzas are made with thin crust and you can order from a variety of different toppings such as pepperoni, veggie, BBQ chicken and Hawaiian.
If you’re in the mood for a sandwich, you’re in luck because Slice & Ice serves them hot, unless requested otherwise. You can order a BLT, meatball, ham and cheese, or veggie just to name a few.
Garlic fans rejoice because Slice & Ice is serving garlic fries. These delicious golden potato fries are topped with garlic and Parmesan cheese. We’ll definitely be coming back to satisfy our garlic cravings in the near future.
No trip to Slice & Ice could ever be complete without ordering an Italian ice. You can choose from either the lime or strawberry lemonade. The Italian ice does not include artificial flavors or colors and new batches are made throughout the day.
If you’ve been thinking about trying this new place we’re here to tell you that you will not be disappointed. Slice & Ice even has a drive through so you can get your pizza and ice on the go.
