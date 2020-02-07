Three-vehicle crash on Interstate 19 blocks traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Department of Public Safety are investigating a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 19.
Raul Garcia, a public information officer with DPS, said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. underneath the Ajo Way overpass.
Officials are on scene working to clear the roadway. Garcia said all vehicles involved will have to be towed from the scene.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.