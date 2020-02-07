Tucson driver disinfects work space, fearing novel coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Concerns over the novel coronavirus caused some taxi and rideshare drivers to take precautions to stop the spread of germs. One driver in Tucson now works diligently to keep him and his passengers from getting sick.
"When the coronavirus came out I took it very seriously because I’m in an enclosed area in my car and I get people from all over the world,” said Stephen Fredericks, owner of 24-hour Express, a town car and limousine service.
Fredericks finds himself very busy this time of year driving people to gem shows. Fear of the novel coronavirus has caused him to start a new habit. He has started wiping the interior of his car with sanitizing wipes in between every ride.
“It's not foolproof but I've done my due diligence,” he said.
He’s taking all precautions and greets passengers with a fist or elbow bump instead of a handshake.
Frederick said he’s being mindful of him and his passenger’s health and fears what might happen if he becomes extremely sick.
"It would also take a toll on me, not just physically, but I would be unprepared financially to some degree,” he said. “You know I could not afford not to work."
He said he doesn’t have plans to stop sanitizing his car anytime soon.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.