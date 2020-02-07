Tucson girl visits police station to meet her heroes, role models

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson girl who wants to be a police officer got a very special tour recently.
After being told by the boys at her school that “girls can’t be cops," she went to the police station to learn that actually, the opposite is true.
She got to been women who were police officers, police supervisors, detectives and officers working special assignments.
Those boys might as well prepare themselves now for the day not too far in the future when is wearing a badge of her own, ready to protect, proud to serve.
