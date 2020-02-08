Border Patrol: Convicted sex offender caught sneaking back into U.S.

Alexander Morales-Domingo was convicted of sex crimes involving a juvenile in Florida last year. (Source: U.S. Border Patrol)
By U.S. Customs and Border Protection | February 7, 2020 at 5:31 PM MST - Updated February 7 at 5:55 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child sex offender near Sasabe Thursday, Feb. 6.

Tucson Sector agents patrolling the desert apprehended 22-year-old Alexander Morales-Domingo, a Guatemalan national.

Records checks revealed Morales-Domingo was convicted of lewd or lascivious behavior/lewd or lascivious battery – sexual act with a person 12-15 years of age in Collier County, Florida, December 6, 2019.

He was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered removed from the country Dec. 26, 2019.

As a previously deported sex offender, Morales-Domingo faces federal prosecution for criminal immigration violations.