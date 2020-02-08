Border Patrol: Convicted sex offender caught sneaking back into U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child sex offender near Sasabe Thursday, Feb. 6.
Tucson Sector agents patrolling the desert apprehended 22-year-old Alexander Morales-Domingo, a Guatemalan national.
Records checks revealed Morales-Domingo was convicted of lewd or lascivious behavior/lewd or lascivious battery – sexual act with a person 12-15 years of age in Collier County, Florida, December 6, 2019.
He was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered removed from the country Dec. 26, 2019.
As a previously deported sex offender, Morales-Domingo faces federal prosecution for criminal immigration violations.