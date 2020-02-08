Deadline to register for Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election is Feb. 18

PIMA COUNTY -- Arizona’s Democratic Party will hold its Presidential Preference Election March 17.
In order to vote in the election, residents must be a registered as a Democrat by Tuesday, Feb. 18.
“About 40% of voters in Pima County are registered Democrats who may vote in the Presidential Preference Election," said Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez. “About 60% are not eligible to vote in the Presidential Preference Election.”
People who are not eligible include members of the Republican Party, Green Party, Libertarian Party and people with no party affiliation: independents. The Arizona Republican Party has opted out of the Presidential Preference Election this year.
“It’s different from a Primary Election; Arizona State Law determines that you must be registered to the particular party or parties that areparticipating in the election in order to vote in the Presidential Preference Election," Rodriguez said.
Residents can check their registration status at www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo
If anyone would like to change their party affiliation or register to vote, it must be done midnight Feb. 18. The easiest way is to go to www.servicearizona.com and select “Voter Registration.”
You may also pick up paper forms to update your party affiliation at any Pima County post office or public library.
Forms are also available at the Pima County Recorder’s downtown office, 240 N. Stone, first floor, and the east side office, 6920 E. Broadway.
If you have questions regarding your voter registration, contact the Recorder’s office at 520-724-4330.