President Donald Trump to host rally in Phoenix Feb. 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump will host a rally in Phoenix on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The Keep America Great Rally will be held at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“President Trump has transformed the economy of Arizona, creating more than 238,600 jobs in the state since he was elected,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump has delivered on his promises and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Arizona.”
The rally will begin at 7 p.m., but doors will open at 3 p.m.
