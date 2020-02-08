Rescue dog accompanies gem show seller while rock hunting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is in full swing.
Many of the sellers at the Miner’s Co-Op Rock Show dig up their own rocks.
“I learned from the old-timers how to find gold the proper way,” said Wayne Holland, a miner and geologist.
Holland began rock hunting more than 50 years ago, but he now has a furry helper.
He rescued Goldy, a Belgian Malinois, 3 1/2 years ago.
"She's the best rock climber you'll ever see,” he said. “She has her own pack, carries her own water up the mountain and carries her own food."
Holland found many of the stones in Nevada, but he has hunted for rocks all over the world.
He said he began hunting with his grandfather.
“We would go out to big cracks in the rock and he couldn’t fit in them,” he said. “I was small so he would stuff me down in the holes.”
Holland said he tries to avoid using explosives and instead chisels rocks out to avoid any harm.
“If you shatter the rock you actually damage the stone and it will have a lot of cracks and fractures in it,” he said.
The Miner’s Co-Op Rock Show runs through Feb 16.
