Tucson police investigating homicide in east midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on the 1700 block of south Craycroft Road.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a public information officer with TPD, said a man was shot at around 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He later died from his wound, Dugan said.
The man was found in front of an apartment complex with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Dugan said the man knocked on the door of a resident living at the apartment complex for help. The resident answered and alerted police.
Police do not have anyone in custody at this time but they are investigating leads, Dugan said.
Anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME to stay anonymous.
