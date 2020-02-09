Arizona women’s team wins in OT against OSU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They needed a couple extra minutes to make it happen, but it was a big win on the road Sunday for the University of Arizona Women's Basketball team.
The 12th-ranked Wildcats upset 9th-ranked Oregon State by a final score of 65-58. The two teams were tied at 56 by the end of regulation.
Arizona outscored the Beavers 9-2 in those final minutes at Gill Coliseum.
Aari McDonald led all players in scoring with 22 points. She added 8 rebounds as well. Dominique Bryde pulled down 8 board herself and contributed 19 points.
The Wildcats lost to Oregon State by just two points when the teams played on January 10.
The women return to McKale Center Friday night to take on Washington. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
