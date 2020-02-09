Police to enforce Tucson ordinance that prohibits feeding homeless in parks

Police in Tucson plan to enforce the ordinance in hopes of cleaning up parks. (Source: KOLD)
By Jasmine Ramirez | February 8, 2020 at 10:47 PM MST - Updated February 8 at 10:47 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tuscon Police Department Park Safety Team wants the community to know giving out food in a city park without a permit goes against city ordinance.

"As it is a good deed to provide to others, there are other alternatives you can refer to without violating the law,” said a statement posted by the team on Twitter.

The statement said distributing food in a park can cause trash to pile up, which creates a health hazard, and can increase the homeless population in parks.

Jahmar Anthony, the founder of Deejays Against Hunger, said he disagrees with the ordinance. He worries it will create a barrier for people who want to give back.

“You have a lot of people out there who are wanting to help the homeless, but when you make them jump through more and more hoops to do it, a lot of people are going to be like I'm not even gonna bother with it,” Anthony said.

The police department encourages the community to donate to a food bank or volunteer at a shelter or soup kitchen instead of giving out food at a city park.

Tucson resident Rosa Jackson said telling the homeless population where to find resources is the hardest part.

"It's a little bit difficult when someone doesn't have access,” she said. “They don't have a home, they don't have access to a radio or a television.”

The city requires each individual or group to have a health permit and a Parks and Recreation permit to distribute food at a park.

