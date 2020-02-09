TRAFFIC: Water line break closes road in the foothills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies closed a portion of Kolb Road in the foothills of Pima County Saturday night.
They’re redirecting traffic at Resort Drive and Canyon Crest Drive, according to an alert from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton said just after 6:30 p.m. the situation was a water line break. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.
Tucson Water was first alerted about the change in pressure around 5:30 p.m., according to spokesman Fernando Molina. He said teams are aware of the issue and working to restore full pressure to customers.
Bottled water is available near Kolb Road and Miramist Way for anyone who needs it, according to a tweet from Tucson Water.
The current estimated time of restoration is midnight.
