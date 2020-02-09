UPDATE: Tucson Rural Metro, SARA rescue hiker in Sabino Canyon

Phoneline Trail in Sabino Canyon via Google Maps (Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM MST - Updated February 8 at 5:39 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Tucson Rural Metro Fire and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker from a popular Sabino Canyon trail Saturday afternoon.

Battalion Chief John Walka, a public information officer with Rural Metro fire, said in an email a team of six hiked in to rescue a young woman who fell on the Phoneline Trail in the Sabino Canyon area. The woman was airlifted off the trail and taken to a local hospital by a Rural Metro ambulance, Walka said.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

