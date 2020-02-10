ACTION DAY: Widespread rain expected

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for Action Days for Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 10-11, because of widespread rain and mountain snow in the forecast.
Snow levels could drop to as low as 4,500 feet on Tuesday morning.
MONDAY: First Alert Action Day. 70 percent chance for widespread rain with the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s. Breezy.
MONDAY NIGHT: Widespread valley rain and mountain snow expected. Overnight lows in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: Rain chances continue (70 percent). Highs will fall into the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 10 percent chance for an isolated shower. Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 20 percent chance for showers.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.