Dunbar Pavilion hosts African American Read-In

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Dunbar Pavilion just wrapped up near Speedway and Main on Sunday afternoon.
Leaders from around the community read African American Authors to children.
Nationally, this tradition dates back three decades. Local organizers stressed the benefits of reading.
“We are increasing awareness an understanding of the cultural impacts of people of African-American descent so events like this are extremely important because it really allows us to see the impacts through literature,” said Andres Portela.
The Dunbar Pavilion has plenty of other events planned for Black History month.
