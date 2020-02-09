FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our dry and warm weather is making way for some cool and wet weather! Widespread rain moves in tomorrow through Tuesday.

By Jaclyn Selesky | February 9, 2020 at 6:04 PM MST - Updated February 9 at 6:04 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The best opportunity for widespread rain is shaping up to be from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper-40s.

TOMORROW: First Alert Action Day! 70% chance for widespread rain with the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms. Daytime highs will be in the mid-60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Rain chances continue (70%). Highs will fall into the lower-50s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for an isolated shower. Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower-60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-60s. 20% chance for showers.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.