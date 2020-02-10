FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and snow chances on the rise!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper level low is pushing through the state today into tomorrow bringing the chance for widespread rain and mountain snow. The chance dwindles by Tuesday evening leaving us with clearing conditions and temps warming into the low 70s by Friday. A much weaker system pushes in from the north for the weekend dropping our temps a few degrees and bringing us a small chance for rain.
MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! 70% chance for widespread rain with the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Widespread valley rain and mountain snow expected. Overnight lows in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: Rain chances continue (70%). Highs will fall into the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for an isolated shower. Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 20% chance for showers.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.