Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in shooting inside Forrest City, Arkansas Walmart

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed during a shooting Monday morning at Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas.
Forrest City police have identified the officers as Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington.
One officer went to a local hospital and was conscious and talking at the scene. The other officer was brought to a Memphis hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
The police chief says the suspect died at the store on Deaderick Road.
Police say the situation started with a report from someone inside the store that a man was making threats.
Arkansas State Police confirm they have been asked to investigate the shooting incident but provided no other information.
The ATF is also responding to the scene to assist with the investigation.
A spokesperson for Walmart responded to our request for a comment on the situation, saying they are aware of the incident and working with the police department to help with the investigation. They referred all other questions to the Forrest City Police Department.
Investigators are planning a news conference around 1:30 p.m. Monday. We will stream it live here.
Forrest City Fire Department is asking the community to avoid Deaderick Road until further notice as it is closed for the investigation.
Forrest City School District says to avoid Central Elementary until law enforcement clears the area.
Lieutenant Gov. Tim Griffin said he was praying for the injured officers.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.