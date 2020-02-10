Nogales residents invited to ADOT open house about SR 189, I-19 project

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving people an opportunity to learn about a major road construction project in Nogales.
An open house about scheduled work on State Route 189 will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, at Nogales High School, 1905 N. Apache Boulevard. The project team will make a short presentation and then be available to provide information.
The $134 million project is scheduled to begin in March and last 18 months. It will include flyover ramps connecting SR 189 and I-19, an overpass at Frank Reed Road and a roundabout at Target Ranch Road.
The aim of the project is to improve international commerce by creating a smoother connection to and from I-19, reduce congestion on SR 189 (Mariposa Road) and increase safety for drivers and pedestrians in the area near Nogales High School.
The work is funded in part by a $25 million investment by the Arizona Legislature and a $25 million federal TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) grant.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.