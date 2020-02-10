PACC employee to spend week bunking with dog in shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most couples will spend this week thinking about and spending time with the one they love. And most try to stay out of the doghouse as Valentines Day approaches.
So what Michele Figueroa has planned may or may not surprise you.
Figueroa has worked at Pima Animal Care Center for 15 years, and what she’s doing is a first for her and PACC.
Beginning on Monday, Feb. 10, Figueroa will be spending the week in a kennel with Tessa, a 2 year-old dog that has been at PACC since October. That’s a long time for a dog to be at the shelter.
Figueroa says this is a way for her to highlight the importance of fostering a pet.
Her stay will begin at 5 p.m. Monday and run through Valentine’s Day. She will have an air mattress, a phone and her laptop which she will use to document her experiences. At some point during her stay in the kennel, she will post live videos on Facebook.
