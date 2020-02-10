Speed Mentoring event helps kids find future careers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mentoring can help keep kids in school and foster a healthy life. According to mentor.org, 55 percent of kids are more likely to enroll in college with a mentor. The Rising Star Baptist Church in Tucson is helping to make those introductions with speed mentoring.
The church hosted the third annual Youth young professional and Greek Sunday. With 30 different organizations, sororities and fraternities and businesses, student were able to go around and make connections from an early age.
“It’s important to show community. We believe here at Rising Star that you can’t have unity without community,” said Jenelle Lewis, event coordinator.
Rall Elder, an 8th grader, participated in the event and when asked what he wants to be when he “grows up” his response is more on the arts.
“I want to be an actor or a teacher,” said Elder.
He spoke with the NAACP, a local boxing gym and Christian organizations, but after talking with Raytheon, the idea of an engineer was brought to his attention.
“I don’t know—I haven’t thought about that… it would be cool to be an engineer,” he said.
Each handshake with a professional is a chance for him to see himself in their roles. The event is also a celebration for Black History Month.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.