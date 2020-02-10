Three more sentenced in Adam Mada death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three more people have been sentenced for the 2016 death of Three Points toddler, Adam Mada.
Leticia Elizabeth Henderson was sentenced to 3 years probation and 30 days in jail with all days suspended.
Leticia Henderson received 3 years probation and 30 days in jail with all but three days suspended. She was taken into custody.
Ambrosio Veranza Pavon received 3 years probation and 30 days in jail. He was taken into custody. Pavon has an ICE hold and was told that if he is deported, he is not allowed to return to the United States.
Alejandra Loretta Campas was also scheduled to be sentenced Monday but she is on an NCIC warrant status.
All four had reached plea deals in the case and pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.
In early Feb. 2019, Erick Henry and Maria Alvarez were each sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.
Adam Mada was 20-months-old when he died in March 2016. He had broken ribs and blunt force trauma to his head and torso.
