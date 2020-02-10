Tucson man admits to killing girlfriend’s baby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has admitted to killing his girlfriend’s baby.
Nicholes Liggens pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse Monday, Feb. 10.
The 21-year-old Liggens had been facing a charge of first-degree murder. He will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Authorities said Liggens was watching his girlfriend's 4-month-old baby in December 2018 when the child was found unresponsive at an apartment complex on Grant Road.
Investigators said the baby suffered significant head trauma and died a few days later at a local hospital.
Authorities said Liggens also hurt his girlfriend’s other child, a 3-year-old.
