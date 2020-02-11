Aari McDonald collects more national recognition on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame selected Aari McDonald as one of 10 finalists for this year’s Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s college basketball. She is one of two Pac-12 players to be named a finalist for the prestigious award.
She was also named to the midseason team for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year on Tuesday.
McDonald is coming off a weekend where she averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in a split at the Oregon schools. She helped Arizona win their first road game vs. a top-10 team on Sunday in a 65-58 overtime win over then-ranked No. 9 Oregon State, leading all scorers with 22 points while chipping in nine rebounds and four steals.
On the season, McDonald is averaging 20.5 points. 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game, making her one of two players in the country to average 20 points and 2.7 steals per game. She leads the Pac-12 in scoring and steals per game.
The Fresno native has scored in double-figures in 60-straight games, which is the longest active streak in the nation and is also her entire Arizona career. The next closest players in the Pac-12 are Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu and Washington State’s Borislava Hristova, who have scored in double-figures in 18-straight games.
She is a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Week and has been named the Naismith and ESPNw Player of the Week earlier this season as well.
McDonald is currently eighth all-time in Arizona history with 1,362 points and also owns the school record for points in a game when she scored 44 on the road at Texas back in November, becoming the first Wildcat to score 40 points in a game.
