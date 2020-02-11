Aari McDonald collects more national recognition on Tuesday

McDonald is coming off a weekend where she averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in a split at the Oregon schools. She helped Arizona win their first road game vs. a top-10 team on Sunday in a 65-58 overtime win over then-ranked No. 9 Oregon State, leading all scorers with 22 points while chipping in nine rebounds and four steals.