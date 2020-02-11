Allegiant adds nonstop seasonal service to Las Vegas from Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Allegiant Air announced on Tuesday, Feb. 11, that it is adding nonstop service to Las Vegas from Tucson in June.
The new route is part of a seasonal expansion that adds routes to Las Vegas from three cities and to San Diego from six cities (including Las Vegas).
Introductory fares begin at $49 for the route, which will begin on June 5. To see the flight schedules and fares, visit Allegiant’s website HERE.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air, which has been in operation since 1999, serves more than 450 routes.
